Furious Messi explodes as fans storm his car for selfies.

THE normally calm and collected Barcelona FC star lost his cool has he left Camp Nou at the weekend and, as always, was besieged by fans wanting autographs and photographs.

While this is a daily occurrence, on this occasion the star striker exploded and vented his anger at the constant harassment as his car was surrounded by eager fans.

Visibly angry, Leo Messi asked: “Why do they always want the same videos if they already have a lot of videos?

“You can’t spend all day breaking your balls. Does it seem normal to you to always do the same thing?,” he questioned, as embarrassed fans responded with “Sorry Leo”.

While Messo has come under fire from some critics for his outburst, others have defended the Argentine.

“How hard it is to make Messi get angry with you” and “if that happened to me I leave the country crying,” wrote some, pointing out it was out of character for the normally calm Messi.

