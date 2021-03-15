Furious Messi explodes as fans storm his car for selfies

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Furious Messi explodes as fans storm his car for selfies
CREDIT: Twitter

Furious Messi explodes as fans storm his car for selfies.

THE normally calm and collected Barcelona FC star lost his cool has he left Camp Nou at the weekend and, as always, was besieged by fans wanting autographs and photographs.

While this is a daily occurrence, on this occasion the star striker exploded and vented his anger at the constant harassment as his car was surrounded by eager fans.

-- Advertisement --

Visibly angry, Leo Messi asked: “Why do they always want the same videos if they already have a lot of videos?

“You can’t spend all day breaking your balls. Does it seem normal to you to always do the same thing?,” he questioned, as embarrassed fans responded with “Sorry Leo”.

While Messo has come under fire from some critics for his outburst, others have defended the Argentine.


“How hard it is to make Messi get angry with you” and “if that happened to me I leave the country crying,” wrote some, pointing out it was out of character for the normally calm Messi.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Furious Messi explodes as fans storm his car for selfies”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.




Previous articleSix Towns Object To Offshore Wind Farm In Girona
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here