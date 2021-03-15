False alarm in Rojales

ROJALES town hall refuted Partido Democrata de Rojales (Pader) claims of an open septic tank located in the town centre.

Public Works and Services councillor Jesus Martinez and a municipal employee inspected the privately-owned plot of land cited by Pader councillor Ivo Torres, but confirmed that the septic tank was “sealed and condemned.”

This had been carried out during the 2015-2019 legislative term, Martinez said.

“We have verified that Ivo Torres is lying,” the councillor said, thanking the councillor for his “collaboration” before adding that Pader should not be alarming the local population with such serious and unfounded accusations.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "False alarm in Rojales."





