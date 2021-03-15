Facebook launches campaign to get ’50 million people a step closer to getting Covid-19 vaccines’

Facebook launches global campaign to get ’50 million people a step closer to getting Covid-19 vaccines’.

THE American online social media and social networking giant is labeling all posts about vaccines with WHO information and expanding its Covid-19 Information Centre to Instagram.

The move follows claims the government is fighting a “tsunami of disinformation” around the jabs by vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi.

The concern is that misinformation may be making people hesitant about getting the vaccine, potentially putting themselves at risk and prolonging the pandemic.

“We’ve already connected over two billion people to authoritative Covid-19 information, and today (March 15) as access to Covid-19 vaccines expands, we’re going even further and aiming to help bring 50 million people one step closer to getting vaccinated,” said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Other ways it intends to do this is by offering a tool to connect people to information about where and when to get a Covid-19 vaccine and expanding official WhatsApp chatbots on the virus to get people registered for vaccinations with health authorities and governments.

In addition, Facebook said it is “making real-time aggregate trends in Covid-19 vaccinations, intent to get vaccinated and reasons for hesitancy available to public officials to inform equitable vaccine rollout”.

In a statement, it added: “By working closely with national and global health authorities and using our scale to reach people quickly, we’re doing our part to help people get credible information, get vaccinated and come back together safely.”

