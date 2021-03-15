EU Plans Millions Of E-Vehicle Battery Jobs By 2025.

EU officials have announced plans to create millions of new jobs as industries across the continent increase capacity to supply lithium-ion batteries needed for electric vehicle production.

The 27-member bloc is depending on its European Battery Alliance to decrease reliance on batteries and other technologies imported from the US or Asia as it carries out it’s Green Deal goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. “We expect that we will be able to cover all the industrial needs of our car manufacturers when it comes to batteries by 2025,” EU Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic told reporters.

Often dubbed “Airbus for batteries,” the alliance involves dozens of companies including automakers and energy groups that are building production capacity while also vying to create next-generation power sources.

Planned giga-factories across Europe will produce between 7 million to 8 million batteries annually, more than manufacturing plans for electric vehicles. The EU is “now set to become the second-largest battery cell producer in the world, behind China,” said Sefcovic.

Sefcovic made the announcement after talks about the battery alliance with German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier and French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

The bloc is currently investing €20 billion in 70 projects within 12 member states to ensure battery independence- this includes the securing of supplies of key raw materials such as lithium, nickel and graphite.

By next year, the Commission hopes to adopt strict new environmental standards for batteries, including regulations on material recycling, to fend off imports of cheaper and less sustainable components that would undermine EU goals.

