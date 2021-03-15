EU Expected To Launch Legal Action After Accusing UK Of Breaking Treaty Obligations

EU Expected To Launch Legal Action Today Over UK Breaking Northern Ireland Protocol.

Brussels is expected to launch legal action against the UK today over moves the EU says breach last year’s deal on Northern Ireland. Boris Johnson’s government has this month moved to unilaterally change parts of the deal to better suit British businesses – provoking anger on the other side of the channel.

The action by the European Commission is expected to be taken under the terms of the infringement procedure laid out in the withdrawal agreement. A formal letter, expected to be delivered today, March 15, to the UK government, would mark the start of the legal proceedings.

The UK says it is going to extend grace periods on British supermarket suppliers and businesses trading in Northern Ireland – though there are concerns that the terms actually negotiated by Boris Johnson would cause more food shortages if they were implemented as agreed on initially with the EU.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit supremo, Michael Gove, had said during an interview in December that Britain and the European Union had a smoother glide path to a Brexit trade deal now they have agreed on the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol.

“There is a smoother glide path towards a possible deal,” Gove said, referring to the removal of clauses in draft British laws that would have broken the 2020 Brexit divorce treaty. “I hope that we will secure a free trade agreement,” Gove told Sky TV, adding that if a deal was not done the finance minister would take steps to ensure British businesses were competitive.”

