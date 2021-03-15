Elderly woman seriously injured by skater who fled the scene

A WOMAN was seriously injured when she was hit by a skater in a park in Madrid.

Paramedics who treated the woman at the scene in the presence of the Madrid Municipal Police at the Cuña Verde Park in the Latina district of Madrid said that the accident occurred at around 1.55pm on Sunday, March 14 and that the skater had fled the scene of the accident.

The woman, who sustained severe brain trauma and had to be intubated at the scene, was taken to the San Carlos University Hospital.

The Madrid Emergency Services have asked for help locating the skater involved in the accident and want any witnesses to come forward by contacting 915 889 500 or 092.

Meanwhile, in Barcelona, a 25-year-old man who was riding an electric scooter died in a crash in the Eixample area of the city.

According to Barcelona City Hall, the accident, the cause of which is unknown, occurred at around 9pm on Friday when the scooter crashed into a taxi. The scooter driver was seriously injured and taken to hospital by ambulance, where he eventually died, making him the second person to die in a traffic accident in Barcelona city so far this year.

The city hall sent the condolences to the victim’s family and friends and promised to keep working to reduce the number of victims in traffic accidents in the city.

.@SAMUR_PC traslada muy grave al Clínico a una mujer de 79 años que ha sido atropellada en un carril-bici del Parque de la Cuña Verde por un patinador que se ha dado a la fuga. Ha sufrido un traumatismo craneoencefálico severo y ha tenido que ser intubada por el equipo médico pic.twitter.com/ZNzffwXgAG

— Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) March 14, 2021

