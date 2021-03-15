Donald Trump Says He’d Get ‘Cancelled Like Piers’ If He Criticised Meghan

DONALD TRUMP Says That He’d Get ‘Cancelled Like Piers’ If He Criticised Meghan Markle



Donald Trump has commented on the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle situation, and the chaos surrounding the aftermath of the Oprah Winfrey interview, as his remarks were repeated by his senior adviser, Jason Miller, during the War Room podcast, which is hosted by Steve Bannon, the former White House chief strategist.

Speaking with Bannon about the Oprah interview, Mr Miller said, “When I was talking to the president this morning…He’s like, ‘Yeah, she’s no good. I said that, and now everybody’s seeing it. But you realise if you say anything negative about Meghan Markle you get cancelled. Look at Piers'”.

The former President was referring to Piers Morgan, the former host of Good Morning Britain who sensationally quit his role as co-host of the show last week after saying he didn’t believe a word Meghan Markle said in the interview – including that she had suffered suicidal thoughts and was racially abused by the royal family.

TV watchdog Ofcom reportedly received more than 41,000 complaints about Morgan’s comments, and it is alleged that Meghan herself lodged an official complaint, but he refused to apologise for anything he had said about Meghan Markle, and instead, he quit the job he had been doing for the last six years.

Last Tuesday, Piers Morgan took to his social media account to tell his millions of followers, “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t”.

Since he quit GMB, his new book, ‘Wake Up: Why the world has gone nuts’, is already the number one best-selling book on Amazon in the UK, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

