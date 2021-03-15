YOUNG COVID-HIT mother finally gets to hold her baby for the first time.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to rage around the world but vaccination rates are on the increase, and many countries are seeing the current number of cases gradually fall. One lucky mum who has recently been fighting for her life has finally been able to hold her son for the first time.

Mum Ellie Wright, aged 20 has finally been able to hold her baby son Leo, for the first time some eight weeks after he was born. Mum Ellie was diagnosed with the potentially deadly coronavirus and had to deliver her son Leo by C-section 10 weeks early. The young mum was only 30 weeks into her pregnancy when she caught the virus.

After the C-section birth of her son Ellie had to be admitted to intensive care as she was suffering from pneumonia. She also spent three weeks under sedation. Son Leo has not had it easy either as he had to put on a ventilator after his birth.

The mum first got to hold Leo’s hand when he was five weeks old but has now finally been able to hold him in her arms. Leo is currently being looked after by his grandparents at home, while Ellie still needs further time in hospital due to the virus.

Xana Marriott, Senior Sister for Critical Care Rehabilitation, has been looking after Ellie and said, “She is doing really well and it’s lovely to be able to have conversations with her and see her personality coming through.

“And baby Leo is just gorgeous, she should be very proud of herself.”

