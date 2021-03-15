Court rules Guardia Civil has the right to look after her children

A COURT has ruled in favour of a Guardia Civil whose right to take care of her children had been limited at certain times of the year.

A court in Caceres has ruled in favour of the officer who had been granted the request to reduce her working day by 20 per cent to take care of her two young children but had been informed that at certain times of the year, such as Easter or Christmas, as well as weekends and holidays, she would not be able to benefit from that right because they were busy periods.

The AUGC union for the Guardia Civil said this was nonsense because these were the times when she most needed the time because her children were not at school.

The court has now agreed with the union’s legal services, who were representing the officer, and annulled the decision of the General Chief of the Guardia Civil in Extremadura who dismissed her appeal against the decision.

The union said that they regretted once again having to defend an officer’s rights to be able to combine work and family life.

They also pointed out that it was “quite shocking and ironic” that on the same day this sentence was handed down, March 8, International Women’s Day, the Second Chief Commander of the Caceres Guardia Civil received an award for “extraordinary woman of the year “in Plasencia. They added that they hope that this year an award for “extraordinary women” will go to patrolling officers, such as this one, who has two small children and spends all day on the street protecting citizens.

