Chocolate Retailer To Close All Its UK Stores

CHOCOLATE retailer Thorntons to close all its 61 UK stores

In the latest blow to the UK high street, the much-loved Thorntons brand is set to close the doors on all of its 61 chocolate stores after opening its flagship shop in Sheffield in 1911. The closure of the iconic stores impacts some 603 jobs. Although the chocolate connoisseurs have undoubtedly been hit hard by closures during the coronavirus pandemic and the ‘changing dynamics of the high street’, retail director Adam Goddard has insisted that this is not the end of the brand, but rather their opportunity to take the company in a whole new direction.

‘Changing dynamics of the high street, shifting customer behaviour to online, the ongoing impact of Covid-19 and the numerous lockdown restrictions over the last year – especially during our key trading periods at Easter and Christmas – has meant we have been trading in the most challenging circumstances,’ Mr Goddard said.

‘Unfortunately like many others, the obstacles we have faced and will continue to face on the high street are too severe and despite our best efforts we have taken the difficult decision to permanently close our retail store estate.

‘We will now go into full consultation with our colleagues.’

Thorntons was taken over by Italian food giant Ferrero, which is set to establish a new ice-cream plant in Spain’s Valencian Community, in 2015.

