Canary Islands Work To Prevent Invasive Species

CANARY ISLANDS work on biodiversity law to prevent invasive species

The Canary Islands has once again broken new ground by being the first Spanish autonomy to prepare a specific Biodiversity Law aimed at halting the spread of invasive species and promoting better practices when it comes to native land and marine life while supporting financially those who live in protected areas on the islands.

One of the regions with the most naturally diverse ecosystems in the world, the Canary Islands is at risk of losing many of its native species due to recklessness and bad planning. Studies show that more than half of the unique indigenous species found in this archipelago are at risk of extinction, representing some 2,000 species of the 4,200 that inhabit the islands.

The new regulation will be added to the existing laws regarding climate change, and “will form the legal framework that we have to give ourselves to change the model,” said Miguel Ángel Pérez, vice president of the Fight against Climate Change of the Ministry of Ecological Transition.

Although the Biodiversity Law is still in its early stages, the Ministry considers it a priority.

“We have an obligation to approve this entire regulatory framework in this legislature, so that it does not decline,” says Pérez, who added that “the Canary Islands are already late.”

