BUTANE GAS Bottles To Increase In Price By 4.69 Per Cent From Tomorrow, Tuesday 16, reaching a new record high since 2019



The price of a 12.5kg butane gas bottle will increase by 4.96 per cent from tomorrow, Tuesday 16, making the price €13.96 per bottle, the third consecutive price rise, the highest the price has been since January 2019.

The Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge claims that the regular bi-monthly price review that is conducted, bases the bottle prices on the international price of the raw materials of propane and butane involved, which saw a 17.02 per cent increase, as well as the increased cost of freight and the fluctuation in the money markets of the Euro against the US dollar.

-- Advertisement --



They also pointed out that any bi-monthly price increase was regulated in that it was not allowed to exceed a maximum of five per cent, but that the reality was that if the actual increase had been applied, it would have been of 5.97 per cent, and not the 4.96 per cent that they had applied.

Tomorrow’s price rise comes on top of similar rises of just under five per cent each time in November and January, after the months previous to November had shown a decrease in price, after the government had made the decision to suspend the bi-monthly reviews during the height of the pandemic.

This means that bottles have gone up in price by 15.6 per cent since last September, to the highest since January 2019 when the price per bottle was €14.58. This new price of €13.96 will remain in place until the next review on the third Tuesday in May, as prices are reviewed every two months on the third Tuesday of the odd-numbered months, as reported by diariosur.es.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Butane Gas Bottles Increase In Price By 4.69 Per Cent From Tomorrow, Tuesday 16”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.