BRUTAL homophobic attack in Spain’s Madrid.

A man has been left brutally beaten after a group of assailants attacked him in Madrid in an of act of homophobic aggression. The man has also been left psychologically damaged as night after night he replays the attack in his mind.

So far this year sadly Madrid has seen 42 LGTBIphobic incidents reported and it is not known how many attacks have been left unreported, as victims do not want to come forward. LGBT associations have stressed that the only way to beat intolerance is through education.

Speaking to laSexta, victim Luis told of how his attackers had used a truncheon to beat him and threatened him as they pulled out a role of duct tape. Luis said his attackers beat him and said, “This is nothing compared to what awaits you.”

Recalling the event Luis explained that, “He told me: ‘Don’t scream, you f***ing fa**ot, hang on like a man’. He would look at me with hatred. When they assaulted me, they said: ‘Hit him more, he’s one less fa**ot’.”

The attack has left the community shocked and it was only thanks to neighbours that he was able to escape. Luis said that without the help of his neighbours he may not have been here to tell his shocking story.

