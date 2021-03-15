ORGANISED to coincide with International Women’s Day on March 8, awards were given to winners of the ‘Breaking Glass Ceilings‘ story competition on March 12.

The awards ceremony took place at the IES Al-Baytar in Benalmadena with host teacher and expert on equality and gender, Mercedes Sánchez Vico who created the competition handing out the awards.

The contest, whose theme was the prevention and fight against gender violence, was aimed at students of ESO, Baccalaureate and public centres in Malaga Province.

The first prize went to ‘I am the princess who rides the dragons’, by María Escobar Sarrías, a 4th year ESO student at the Rincón de Torremolinos school; the second for ‘The two faces of the sea’, by Marta Ruiz García, a 2nd year ESO student at IES Benalmadena; and the third prize for ‘El Primer Piso’, by Mario Calle López, a 2nd year high school student at the IES Martín Rivero de Ronda.

Commenting on the results, it was remarked that this was the first time that a boy had entered and won an award which said a great deal about equality in the Province but celebrating on March 8 is not enough as equality should be the watchword 365 days a year.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Breaking Glass Ceilings a competition for young writers on gender equality”.