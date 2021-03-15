Brazilian anti-vax politician has died from Covid-19

A BRAZILIAN politician who proposed a law against vaccination has died of Covid-19.

Silvio Antonio Favero, 54, who proposed a bill before the Legislative of the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso do Sul to prevent mandatory vaccination of the population against Covid, died on Saturday, March 13, a victim of the disease.

He had been admitted to hospital last Thursday due to complications related to the virus, his relatives reported.

Favero was a deputy for the Social Liberal Party, the same formation by which the Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro was elected president in 2018 and from which he disassociated himself last year due to differences with his leaders.

He shared with Bolsonaro his doubts regarding the efficacy and safety of Covid vaccines and shared on his social media profiles the publications in which the Brazilian leader makes clear his denial of the pandemic, his distrust of vaccines and his dislike of social distancing measures.

Favero wanted to “guarantee the right of citizens to decide whether or not they wants to be vaccinated.”

The Supreme Court in Brazil authorised regional and municipal governments to impose sanctions on those who refuse to be vaccinated, such as making it difficult for them to access public services amongst other measurse.

President Bolsonaro, however, has pointed out that vaccination is not mandatory.

Brazil has accumulated 277,091 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic and reported that the four most lethal days had been between Wednesday and Saturday of last week.

There are currently 11,438,935 people infected in Brazil and only 4.7 per cent of the population has received the first dose of the vaccine.

