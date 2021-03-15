BARCELONA Close The Gap To Four Points On Atletico After Defeating Huesca



Barcelona moved to within touching distance of Atletico Madrid tonight, Monday 15, at the top of La Liga, after a 4-1 demolition of Huesca at the Camp Nou, starring the magic of Lionel Messi once again, who scored twice and had one assist, on the night he equalled Xavi Hernandez’s record of 767 appearances for the club.

Just a few weeks ago it looked as though the Madrid club had an unassailable lead at the summit of the table, but recent the form of both teams, with Los Colchoneros slipping up, and Barca growing stronger with each match, has seen the gap now closed to just four points, and it makes for a very exciting finish to the season, with Real Madrid also in the mix in third position.

Messi sent his Barcelona goal tally to an incredible 767, with the Argentinian genius opening and closing the scoring, nipping in ahead of Jorge Pulido on the edge of the box, after 13 minutes, the No.10 curled in an exquisite strike from the edge of the area that bounced in off the crossbar.

Antoine Griezmann doubled the score on 35 minutes, hitting a screamer, there was no stopping his shot as it flew into the top corner, before Rafa Mir pulled a goal on 49 minutes, back for Huesca after a very dubious penalty call.

Oscar Mingueza added to the Catalans’ tally after 53 minutes, thanks to an assist from Messi, who delivered a pinpoint ball onto the defender’s head that allowed the 21-year-old to score his first goal for the club, and 3-1, then right at the death, Messi flicked a ball to Trincao, who saw space open up, and the No.10 exploited it as he, cutting in from the left, curled a low strike into Alvaro Fernandez’s bottom right-hand corner for 4-1.

