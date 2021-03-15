Another new health centre and swimming pool planned for Marbella

DESPITE the fact that the new health centre in San Pedro Alcantara still remains uncompleted after more than a decade, the Marbella Council has now promised a new one for Las Chapas.

As well as a health centre, the Council will arrange for the construction of an indoor swimming pool and a sports area on a 10,000 square metre plot owned by the Council.

Marbella Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, visited the area to outline the plans and to confirm that the construction of the health centre will go out to public tender shortly and will replace the current existing medical office.

According to the mayor, this new centre will by five times bigger than the current office and will be able to cope with the 13,000 registered residents, plus those that aren’t registered as well as tourists who arrive each summer.

Not only will there be the usual medical options including a family medical team, a nursing area and a paediatric area, there will be room for a family planning area, pregnancy and dental services as well as a multipurpose area.

Once the sporting facilities are built there will be plenty of parking and local schools will be encouraged to make use of the facilities which will include gym equipment and meeting areas as well as a comfortable garden area for residents to enjoy.

