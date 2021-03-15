ANDALUCIAN GOVERNMENT invests in rural roads in Almeria’s Maria to the tune of 700,000 euros. The Los Velez area in general will see an investment of 1.3 million euros to improve rural roads.

The town of Maria has been granted around 700,000 euros to improve two rural roads: Cañadas, with 357,000 euros, and Fuente de la Puerca, with 356,000 euros. The area of stunning natural beauty will see an investment as part of a commitment to rural populations and agricultural activity.

The Regional Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainable Development, Carmen Crespo recently visited Maria in Almeria and spoke of the Andalusian Regional Government’s Itínere Plan. Crespo met with Maria’s mayor, José Antonio García Alcalaína and stressed that the Board is committed to improving rural roads.

Crespo also highlighted the fact that the Itínere Plan was launched to support the agricultural sector and local administrations improve the infrastructure of rural areas.

The Regional Minister of Agriculture explained how the plan hopes to generate around hundred 160 jobs and also improve some 127 kilometres of rural roads throughout 31 of Almeria’s towns.

In total the province will see 9.5 million euros invested. Locals will also see rural roads improved in Velez Blanco and Chirivel.

