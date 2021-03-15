Andalucia Fashion Week will link design and cultural heritage

THE Andalucia Culture Department is bringing together design and cultural heritage for the XV Andalucia Fashion Week.

The Councillor of Culture and Historical Heritage, Patricia del Pozo, presented the fashion week called CODE41, at the archaeological complex of Italica, in Santiponce, Sevilla, surrounded by Roman ruins.

It will include the designs of Andalucia companies and creators at some of the most important sites of Andalucia’s cultural heritage, such as the Roman Theatre in Malaga and Italica in Sevilla.

She said that the Junta de Andalucia supports the regional fashion industry and considers it one of the most important sectors in the region, employing more than 10,500 people in 2,500 companies. She said that this will help to relaunch these firms after the pandemic.

This will be the first fashion event with an audience of 2021 and will take place from March 21 to 27, with fashion parades and audiovisual shows.

There will also be a talent contest, where 6 emerging designers will showcase their proposals in the hopes of launching their career.

On Sunday March 21 and Monday March 22, it will take place in Italica, and the Roman Theatre in Malaga will host 25 fashion shows and ‘living window scenes’. On March 26 the fashion show will travel the Patios in Cordoba and on March 27 it will continue at the Barbadillo Winery in Sanlucar de Barrameda in Cadiz.

