Andalucía demands equal treatment from the Government in the distribution of vaccines.

The Minister of Health and Families, Jesús Aguirre, has demanded that the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, gives equal treatment to the rest of the autonomous communities in the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, after learning the new calculation of the doses to be distributed to the different autonomous communities by the central government, “in which Andalucía is harmed.” he said.

Aguirre explained that “between February 27 and March 12, 2021, Andalucía received only 15.5 per cent of the total doses distributed in Spain of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, when, in terms of population, according to the latest data from the INE, Andalucía would account for 17.91 per cent of Spain’s population as it has 8,482,705 inhabitants “.

Aguirre mentioned Catalonia as an example, “which has received a greater number of doses (15.7 per cent of the total doses) while it has a population of 7,655,499 inhabitants.” Furthermore, “while Asturias has received 154 doses for every 1,000 inhabitants, Andalucía has received only 105 doses, which means that it has lost out in receiving 417,095 doses”.

Regarding the doses of Pfizer, as Aguirre has revealed, “the forecasts that have been communicated to us by the Ministry for April 2021 are for 753,480 doses, which represents 15.6 per cent of the 4.8 million doses of Pfizer that the Ministry has said that it will distribute to the communities, do NOT match with the population proportion of Andalucía with respect to Spain “.

