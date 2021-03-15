TORREVIEJA will engage 117 controllers to ensure that anti-Covid regulations are observed on the beaches this summer.

Councillor Federico Alarcon announced that the service will cost a total of €1,881,279 – €940.639 a year – but confirmed that the contract would not be finalised in time for Easter.

Municipal sources revealed that parcelling out the beach to ensure social distancing and the presence of controllers was well-received last year.

-- Advertisement --



“This offered an image of order and supervised access even though Torrevieja’s beaches are amongst the most saturated in Spain,” the same sources said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “All under control.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.