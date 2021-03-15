All under control

By
Linda Hall
-
0
All under control
TORREVIEJA BEACHES: Usually amongst the most saturated in Spain Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall

TORREVIEJA will engage 117 controllers to ensure that anti-Covid regulations are observed on the beaches this summer.

Councillor Federico Alarcon announced that the service will cost a total of €1,881,279 – €940.639 a year – but confirmed that the contract would not be finalised in time for Easter.

Municipal sources revealed that parcelling out the beach to ensure social distancing and the presence of controllers was well-received last year.

-- Advertisement --

“This offered an image of order and supervised access even though Torrevieja’s beaches are amongst the most saturated in Spain,” the same sources said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “All under control.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articlePolice save two men from suicide in Vitoria and Madrid
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here