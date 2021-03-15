Aidy Boothroyd Names Strong England U21s Squad for European Championship Group Stage.

MASON GREENWOOD and Callum Hudson-Odoi are in England’s U21s 23-man squad to face Portugal, Croatia and Switzerland in Group D of the tournament, which takes place from March 24-31 – in arguably more difficult games than the seniors will face.

Both Hudson-Odoi and Greenwood provide some senior squad experience in Aidy Boothroyd’s group while Nketiah, who holds the England MU21 goalscoring record with 16 goals in 14 matches, is another notable name. Curtis Jones has also impressed with his performance with Liverpool this season despite the club struggling to hit last season’s form.

The strong squad, despite some injuries, features Marc Guehi and Conor Gallagher alongside Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe, Lloyd Kelly and Ryan Sessegnon.

England boss Aidy Boothroyd has given Smith Rowe his first call-ups as well as Josh Griffiths and Noni Madueke, while uncapped Japhet Tanganga is also selected.

Lloyd Kelly and Ryan Sessegnon are the only survivors from the 2019 finals, with Sessegnon joined in the squad by twin brother Steven.

Here’s the squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Josef Bursik (Stoke City), Josh Griffiths (Cheltenham Town, loan from West Bromwich Albion), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United)

Defenders: Max Aarons (Norwich City), Ben Godfrey (Everton), Marc Guehi (Swansea City, loan from Chelsea), Lloyd Kelly (AFC Bournemouth), Ryan Sessegnon (Hoffenheim, loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Steven Sessegnon (Bristol City, loan from Fulham), Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur), Ben Wilmot (Watford)

Midfielders: Tom Davies (Everton), Ebere Eze (Crystal Palace), Conor Gallagher (West Bromwich Albion, loan from Chelsea), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Dwight McNeil (Burnley), Oliver Skipp (Norwich City, loan from Tottenham Hotspur)

Forwards: Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea), Noni Madueke (PSV Eindhoven), Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal), Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal)

