Adil Ray Confirmed As Bookies Favourite To Replace Piers Morgan On GMB

ADIL RAY Is Confirmed As The Bookies Favourite To Replace Piers Morgan On GMB



With so much talk on social media and in the press about Piers Morgan’s dramatic exit from Good Morning Britain after his remarks about Meghan Markle, the chatter now has been about exactly who will be popular enough to fill his position as one of the co-hosts of ITV’s big morning show.

The latest report from The Mirror, is that the latest bookies’ odds place Adil Ray, as the favourite at 2/1, ahead of Ben Shephard 5/2, and Ranvir Singh 7/2.

Ladbrokes spokesman Alex Apati told The Mirror, “Adil Ray is leading the way in the race to replace Piers on GMB, although no less than five names are priced at 4/1 or shorter as things stand”.

Adil, creator, writer, and star of the top comedy series, Citizen Khan, has hosted Good Morning Britain already on several occasions when Piers was off, or during the school holidays, and similar to Piers, Adil has proved himself more than capable of getting involved in a debate and not shy to voice his opinion to somebody or about something.

