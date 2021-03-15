A further update on vaccination from Age Concern Mallorca

SOME confusion seems to have arisen in some of the Balearic health centres as they have not appeared to be completely au fait with the protocols regarding who can receive the vaccinations etc.

It has been confirmed by Gerencia de Atencion Primaria that all PAC’s Spanish National Health Centros de Salud, health centres will be taking and registering anyone of any nationality who is legally resident on Mallorca who can provide a Certificate de Empadronamiento, their Certificate of Residence and or TIE card and or Passport.

In some Health Centres it will be necessary to make an appointment ringing the appointment number and indicating Covid Vaccine. The vaccine is available free of charge for everyone legally resident on the island through the National Health Service – Seguridad Social.

Remember the vaccination are being administered in age groups. At present the over 90’s are being vaccinated. The next group to be vaccinated will be those over 80. Everyone who is registered will be advised by their health centre when and when to go for the vaccination but this will take time.

If you are already registered with your local PAC or health centre and have a valid red or blue Tarjeta Sanitaria with a photo on, you do not have to do anything you will be advised.

If you do not have this card and wish to temporarily register to get the vaccine then contact your health centre making an appointment and take all of the documents mentioned above when doing this.

Those residents who live in (Calvia, Capdella, Paguera, Costa Calma, Santa Ponsa and El Toro) should contact the Centro de Salud in Santa Ponsa making an appointment by calling 971 694 615. For those living in the other areas of Calvia should contact the Centro Salud in Palma Nova calling 971 683 775 or 971 681 283.

The Balearic number for appointments at the Health Centres is 971 437 079.

