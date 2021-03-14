THE vice president of the European Commission has admitted making mistakes in the vaccination strategy.

The European Commission vice president Frans Timmermans has admitted making mistakes in the European vaccination strategy.

The politician said the European Union had made mistakes when designing a coronavirus vaccination strategy for member countries.

-- Advertisement --



He said: “It is true that mistakes were made when ordering vaccines… in the Member States.

“I am willing to take stock at the end of the pandemic, then we can see what we did wrong and what we did well.”

He added he wanted to make sure “all of Europe is vaccinated.”

The news comes after Austrian Federal Chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, claimed Covid vaccines were no longer being distributed according to the population size, but through individual agreements between member countries and pharmaceutical companies.

Kurz complained: “That is not what the heads of state and government agreed.”

The politician admitted he did not know the details of any of the contracts he claims exist between countries and pharmaceutical companies, but his accusations have been viewed as serious since the Austrian Special Commissioner for Health, Clemens Auer, is also vice-president of the board that participates directly in the decisions on the distribution of the vaccines within the EU.

Kurz claimed he had not yet spoken with Auer, but that his vice chancellor, Werner Kogler, had.

The head of the Austrian government said that his country had not yet been harmed by the distribution of vaccines, but claimed that other small EU states, including Bulgaria and Latvia had been.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Vice President of European Commission Admits Mistakes in Vaccination Strategy”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.