Vaccine call from hospitality sector

ASHAL, the Almeria association representing the province’s hospitality industry, does not foresee a record Easter.

Anti-Covid restrictions will continue to affect turnover, the association said.

“It’s true that local people respond very well each time the bars reopen, but the new situation only allows establishments to keep going with practically no profit margin,” and Ashal communique said.

“If we’ve given up on Easter at least they should start taking steps for a recovery this summer,” the statement continued, referring to the regional and central administrations.

“We’re aware that the vaccine is essential, and they should be working to ensure this reaches the sector’s employees to reassure the tourists that will visit us this summer,” Ashal said.

