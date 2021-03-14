UK Records Lowest Number of Coronavirus Deaths Since Early October.

ON Sunday, March 14, the UK has recorded another 52 coronavirus deaths in its daily update – the lowest number since early October. It has also reported 4,618 new cases of COVID-19 within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.

The total number of deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test is now 125,516.

Both figures are also down on the 5,177 coronavirus cases and 82 deaths posted last Sunday, with the latter at their lowest since 50 were reported on October 12.

The number of people receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose to 24,196,211, from 23,684,103. Meanwhile, 1,584,909 people have received their second dose.

Every adult in the UK will be offered a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine by early June, reports claim. The countries vaccination teams are reportedly on track to offer every adult at least one jab by June 10.

PM Boris Johnson has vowed to vaccinate every adult in the UK by the end of July- but that target could be beaten weeks in advance if the current pace of the rollout continues, according to The Times.

With the UK vaccination programme having “roared into life in every corner of this country”, Mr Johnson says restrictions that have been in place across the UK for much of the last year can soon be removed.

The PM thanked everyone who had been involved in delivering the vaccination programme.

“It shows that the great British spirit that saw us through so much adversary in the past, lives on in us today,” he says.

