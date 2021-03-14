Tribute Gala for Alicia Alonso in Alicante.

ALICIA ALONSO was a professional Cuban dancer and choreographer. Famous for her portrayals of Giselle and Carmen, among other great works of the classical and romantic repertoire.

She is one of the most relevant personalities in the history of dance worldwide and the leading figure of classical ballet in Latin America. Born in Havana in 1920, she begun studying classical dance in 1931, at the Ballet School of the Sociedad Pro-Arte Musical. In 1943, she premiered Giselle, her most emblematic performance, at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York.

In 1948, she founded the Alicia Alonso Ballet, today the National Ballet of Cuba, in Havana, sharing her choreographic versions of the great classics which made her famous internationally, and have been danced in important companies such as the Paris Opera Ballets (Giselle, Grand Pas de Quatre, The Sleeping Beauty of the Forest); the Vienna Opera and the San Carlo in Naples (Giselle); the Prague Opera (La fille mal gardée); the Teatro alla Scala in Milan (The Sleeping Beauty of the Forest) and the Royal Danish Ballet (Don Quixote), among many others.

Her interpretation of the ballet Giselle has been considered by critics as the best of the 20th century. With the National Ballet of Cuba, she has performed on five continents. Together with Fernando and Alberto Alonso, she created the renowned Cuban School of Ballet.

International dance stars from all over the world will recreate part of Alicia Alonso classical dance repertoire in which she shone with her own technique and style.

This wonderful tribute show is on Tuesday, April 20 at 8.30pm. Tickets cost between €24 -€36 and can be purchased via www.entradas.instanticket.es – just search Alicia Alonso.

