Tory MPs Demand Full Return of House of Commons

Some Conservative MPs are reportedly considering voting against plans for a partial return of the House of Commons at the end of the month after many politicians have now been vaccinated.

One senior MP said told press: “Too many of my colleagues are enjoying the long, paid break from the day-to-day grind of Westminster.

“I suspect that some of them are merely putting their feet up at home and leaving their parliamentary assistants to do all the hard graft.

“But this has been going on for 11 months now and enough is enough.”

Meanwhile, a backbencher told one publication: “I can’t wait to get the House full again”

However, another colleague admitted: “If I’m honest, I quite like the idea of staying at home in my constituency and not having to make the trek to and from Westminster.”

Many MPs have refused to attend Parliament until they have been vaccinated.

The House of Commons is currently sitting, however, not all members are expected to be there. A vote on whether MPs should attend the House of Commons is due to take place, with reports showing some Tory MPs may demand a full return of the Commons.

