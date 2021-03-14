Toddler Dies After He And His Mum Fell Into Canal

TODDLER dies after he and his mum fell into a canal in Berkshire

In a Mother’s Day weekend tragedy, a three-year-old little boy has died after he and his mother slipped and fell into a canal in Berkshire on Saturday, March 13. Thames Valley Police, paramedics and firefighters all rushed to the River Kennet in Newbury at around 2pm after reports that they were in difficulty having fallen into the water.

Emergency services rushed them both to a near-by hospital where the child sadly passed away a short time later. His mum was treated by medics and has since been released. Officials have not yet confirmed the cause of death of the little boy, but it is not being treated as suspicious.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: ‘Our officers were called at about 2pm yesterday following reports that a three-year-old child and his mother had fallen into the canal near Ash Bridge, close to the A339, Newbury.

‘Officers and other emergency services attended. Both the woman and child were recovered from the water and were taken to hospital for treatment.

‘Tragically, the child later died in hospital. His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

‘The child’s mother has been discharged from hospital.

‘The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

‘Our thoughts are with the child’s family at this incredibly difficult time. Thames Valley Police is not currently in a position to release the child’s identity.’

