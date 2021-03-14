The TSJM supports the call for elections in Madrid on May 4.

THE Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) has decided not to block the electoral advance in the Madrid Community on May 4.

On Sunday, March 14, the TSJM dismissed the precautionary measure of suspension requested by the lawyers of the Madrid Assembly with respect to Decree 15/2021, of March 10, of the President of the Community, dissolution of the Assembly and call of elections., after failing to reach a common position on Saturday.

The members of the Court have maintained the decision to continue the electoral process after the Board of the Permanent Deputation of the Madrid Assembly presented its appeal to the TSJM on Friday, March 12, against the decree signed on Wednesday by the regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, which dissolved the Chamber and called elections on May 4 after breaking with her partner Government of Citizens.

The magistrates made the decision to reject the requested precautionary measure after examining the requirement of the appearance of good law that underlies the claim of the appeal presented.

The resolution says that the power granted to the Presidency of the Community is, “without palliative and even though it is obliged to do so by means of a decree and with the other requirements, ‘agree’ on the early dissolution of the Madrid Assembly”

“Therefore, it must be understood that such power is validly exercised from the moment the Dissolution Decree is signed and the call for elections, and without prejudice to the fact that the effectiveness of this electoral call is displayed once it has been published in the Official Gazette,” the TSJM announced.

The order notified today can be appealed before the same Chamber of the Supreme Court of Madrid and later, in cassation, before the Supreme Court.

Isabel Díaz Ayuso tweeted: “On May 4, Madrid goes to elections because it is within its rights.”

