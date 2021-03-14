Sunderland Edge Tranmere to Win Papa John’s Trophy.

SUNDERLAND won the 2020/21 Papa John’s Trophy final after a narrow 1-0 victory over Tranmere at Wembley on Sunday, March 14 – breaking their Wembley curse after 48 years and seven defeats.

There were chances for both sides in a finely-balanced first 45 minutes, but Lynden Gooch struck just before the hour mark to edge Lee Johnson’s men in front (57).

Though the introduction of Corey Blackett-Taylor provided a much-needed injection of energy for Rovers thereafter, they couldn’t find a way to beat Lee Burge, with the Black Cats triumphing at Wembley for the first time since 1973.

Johnson said: “I feel amazing. Proud of everyone. You can feel the power and velocity of the club. If we can all align, fans, owner, players and staff this is a step on the ladder building.

“I know the heartache the fans have had. I am pleased to give something back to them. I know about the defeats and the time and money they have invested in supporting us. I know the ribbing from other clubs they’ve had.

“This is hopefully the start of that journey to look after them.”

