FOR many, the world’s population falls into two categories: dog people and cat people.

But are there more dog lovers or cat lovers in the world? Insurance company Budget Direct has carried out a study to find out just that. Their methodology went via Instagram using the geography localisation on photos and hashtags such as #ilovecats, #catloversclub, #catlovers, #ilovedogs, #dogloversclub and #doglovers to show which were used most.

-- Advertisement --



The results are clear, there are 91 countries where there are more cat lovers, 76 countries where there is a majority of dog lovers, and three countries where the numbers are tied.

Cats are the winners in large countries such as Canada, Russia and China, and dominate most of Europe and Asia, but dogs win in most of the American and African continents.

In Europe, the dog-loving countries are mainly Andorra (85.8 per cent), Serbia (77.4 per cent), Monaco (77.2 per cent), Slovenia (69.3 per cent), Albania (62 per cent), United Kingdom (61.2 per cent), Slovakia (60.9 per cent), Montenegro (60.1 per cent) and Ireland (59.6 per cent).

Spain is a country of dog people, but not by much, with 52 per cent preferring dogs.

Meanwhile, cats are favourites in Iceland (91.4 per cent), Turkey (84.2 per cent), Estonia (79.9 per cent), Romania (74.2 per cent), Finland (72.7 per cent), Italy (72.5 per cent), Poland (72.2 per cent) and Austria (70.4 per cent).

In Spain, Almeria, with 76 per cent; Palma de Mallorca with 71 per cent and Malaga with 67 per cent, all prefer cats, the same as Valencia, with 52 per cent.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Study suggests there are more cat people in the world than dog lovers”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.