Spanish Health Minister Says April will See ‘Vaccinations Take off’

A HEALTH minister in Spain has said April could see vaccinations take off.

The minister of health said April could see around 300,000 vaccinations a week after Spain is set to receive more jabs.

Minister for Health in Andalucia, Jesus Aguirre, said he had “great hope” that April could see around 300,000 weekly doses of the vaccine, calling it “a month of take off.”

Speaking to Canal Sur Radio, Minister Aguirre also criticised the current lack of vaccines, but confirmed Pfizer has said they would provide around 190,000 weekly doses in April, which will be joined by jabs from Moderna and Janssen.

The politician added: “The clearest solution is the vaccine.”

Speaking about the vaccinations already administered, he said there are now no hospital admissions among the elderly population in vaccinated care homes.

He said: “After a year they are going out on the streets, seeing their relatives and we have no positives.”

Aguirre also said Andalucia’s plans for hospitals had meant that no patients had been turned away during the pandemic.

The news comes after the Minister of Health in Spain’s central government said all over 80s will be vaccinated by the end of the month.

She also spoke about how April is expected to be the month when Spain begins to receive more vaccine doses.

Spain’s Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, said that by the end of this month she expects that all people over the age of 80 will be vaccinated.

