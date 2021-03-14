Spain To Vaccinate All Over 80s By End Of Month

SPAIN’S Minister of Health says that all over 80s will be vaccinated by the end of the month

Spain’s Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, said that she expects that all people over the age of 80 should be vaccinated against Covid by the end of March as the vaccine rollout steps up a gear.

“We are at a very important turning point and a horizon of hope,” she told Spanish daily El Pais. The Minister added that the one-shot Johnson & Johnson jab is due to be delivered to Spain in mid-April, which should speed things up even further.

On the run-up to Holy Week, the Minister defended the decision to close perimeters, claiming that the measures are the result of “the experience” lived and the “learning” of the third wave. She also said that no community wants a repeat of what happened at Christmas and over the celebration of the Three Kings, after which a huge increase in infections occurred.

“The important thing is to look forward to the future and give a message of certainty to the public,” the minister said. “The policy aims to give certainty and confidence, from a coordinated action, from a minimum of common understanding of those who are at the forefront of health responsibility, and that is what we have wanted to do with this great agreement for the feast of San Jose and Holy Week.”

Speaking about Madrid’s claim that they will take legal action against the decision over Easter, the minister stated that she didn’t think they have a case.

