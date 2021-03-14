Some dam good news for Almeria

Linda Hall
ALMANZORA RESERVOIR: Investment will assist employment Photo credit Luis Daniel Carbia Cabeza

THE Junta will spend €104 million on improvements to Andalucia’s reservoirs and river basins.

Speaking in the regional parliament, Carmen Crespo, responsible for Sustainable Development, emphasised the reservoirs’ importance as part of Andalucia’s “hydraulic heritage” and lamented their official neglect over the last 10 years.

In Almeria, projects include an €18.4 million investment in the Beninar Canal and the Cuevas del Almanzora dam.

Crespo went on to say that this spending would assist in reactivating the economy and pushing ahead with the Revolucion Verde (Green Revolution) that will generate more than 1,560 environmentally-friendly jobs in the region.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Some dam good news for Almeria."





