Scooter Rider Killed in Collision With Taxi In Barcelona

A 24-year-old man has died after the electric scooter he was riding crashed into a taxi in the Exiample neighbourhood of Barcelona on Friday night, March 12. According to the Barcelona City Council, the fatal accident occurred at around 9pm at the junction of Calle Ausias Marc and Paseo de Sant Joan and a full investigation will be conducted into the incident.

The young man collided with a taxi on the busy road, according to officials; he suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital but sadly he died a short time later. The Accident Prevention and Investigation Unit (UIPA) of the Guardia Urbana have taken over the investigation.

Barcelona City Council issued a statement expressing their condolences to the family of the victim and reaffirming their commitment to reducing the number of road traffic accidents in the city.

This is the second fatality to occur on Barcelona’s roads so far this year, while nationally authorities are trying to down on scooter-related accidents.

According to the Mapfre Foundation’s own data, electric scooters were involved in more than 100 accidents and six deaths in Spain in 2020, the majority involving people aged between 16 and 35.

