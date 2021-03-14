Sarah Everard Police Seal Off New Wooded Area In Kent

Sarah Everard police seal off new wooded area in Sandwich, Kent.

Met Police detectives cordoned off a large area in Sandwich, Kent, today, Sunday, March 14, with reports saying the search is focussed on a waterside path and recycling bin. Officers have been seen along a pathway next to a stream, and have set up a command base in the Guildhall car park in the town centre.

Police wouldn’t comment on the area of investigation, but the local council confirmed that the pathway had been taped off- they have requested that residents do not gather trying to ascertain information or details.

A spokesperson for Met Police said, quote: ‘Police have been searching areas in London and Kent as part of the investigation. We are not giving a running commentary.’

The council statement read: “Sandwich Town Council is in contact with Kent Police on behalf of the Metropolitan Police in relation to ongoing investigations associated to the murder of Sarah Everard. It was also confirmed the Rope Walk is taped off between the Malcolm Waites Garage and Cow Leas Meadow in the town centre.

Serving PC Wayne Couzens, 48, was arrested by his colleagues at his home in Deal, Kent, on Tuesday and charged on Friday evening in the death of Ms Everard.

Wearing a grey tracksuit, the married dad-of-two, who was taken to hospital twice this week for head injuries, spoke only to confirm his name and address as he appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, March 13, morning.

The court appearance came 10 days after 33-year-old marketing executive Ms Everard went missing as she walked from a friend’s flat in Clapham, south London, to her home in Brixton on the night of March 3.

Detectives believe Ms Everard, originally from York, was abducted moments after she was last seen by a doorbell camera at about 9.30 pm.

