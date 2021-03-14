Red Cross comes to Garrucha

GARRUCHA: Town hall will work closely with the Red Cross Photo credit: Garrucha town hall

THE Red Cross, soon to open a centre in Garrucha, will work closely with the town hall to assist vulnerable families.

“It was time to go further with our social policies,” said Garrucha’s mayor Maria Lopez Cervantes as she signed the collaboration agreement with Antonio Teodosio Alastrue, the Red Cross president in Almeria province.

“The pandemic has disrupted our lives and is putting at risk many people who no longer have work or have seen their resources drastically cut.

