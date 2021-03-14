President of Madrid Almost Loses New Dog

THE President of Madrid almost lost her new dog while out in the centre of Spain’s capital.

According to reports, President of Madrid Isabel Diaz Ayuso, has almost lost her new dog while out in the city.

The president was reportedly out eating with friends in the centre of Madrid with her three-month-old dog, Bolbo.

The leader of the Partido Popular (PP) in Madrid was sharing a table with friends before taking photos and getting up to leave.

As she was leaving, Ayuso reportedly saw her dog in the distance, so she called him to come closer. However, instead of going towards its owner, the animal shot towards another dog.

The politician reportedly shouted at the dog before later catching him and picking him up.

After the incident with her dog, the president of Madrid made a visit to the centre of Madrid. She said: “I am going to encourage people to visit the centre of Madrid, to get to know the community and to pass time. We are still in a pandemic and we must be very responsible if they ask us to be in the Madrid community, although I would prefer to go out.”

She added Madrid “is also wonderful and has traditional shops and restaurants that need the help of residents.”

Speaking about Madrid’s elections in May, Ayuso said that she hopes to have good results, and be able to help residents, “regardless of their origin.”

The news comes as in May Madrid is due to have elections.

