Police in Motril Arrest Man on Suspicion of Housing Fraud in Balearics

POLICE in Motril have arrested a man on suspicion of housing fraud in the Balearic Islands.

The 33-year-old man was already under investigation in Ibiza, after police received several complaints over rental agreements.

Police investigations, which started six months ago, allegedly revealed his name had been found in seven rental contracts on the island, and cooperation between police forces uncovered a total of 40 cases of fraud all over Spain.

After the suspect had left Ibiza, a Spanish arrest warrant was issued and the man he was found in Motril and arrested.

Police say it was not the only arrest warrant issued in his name over charges of fraud.

The news comes after Officers from the Motril police complained they have not been paid for work they do in Torrenueva.

Motril’s Councillor for Citizen Safety, Mara Esamez, said the delay was due to recent changes which require approval.

Currently Motril provides officers for the newly independent municipality of Torrenueva as it cannot afford the expense of setting up a station, providing staff and patrol vehicles, and the other expenses of maintaining a municipal station.

The arrangement has been in place for two years, ever since Torrenueva Costa became separate from Motril, however Torrenueva hopes to be able to eventually provide its own police service.

According to SIPLG, however, while Torrenueva pays for policing the money has not been paid to the officers who have patrolled the town in the last four months.

The SIPLG claim up to 40 officers have carried out this duty on a voluntary basis.

