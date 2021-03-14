Police Find Lost Moroccan Fishermen off Nerja

POLICE have found four lost Moroccan fishermen off the coast of Nerja.

Officers from the Guardia Civil found the four lost Moroccan fishermen in a boat off Nerja.

The maritime branch of the Guardia Civil located have reportedly rescued the crew of a Moroccan fishing boat that had become lost and drifted around for four days.

The group were rescued in the early hours of Saturday around two-and-a-half miles off the coast of Nerja, before being guided back to Motril in their own boat.

According to the crew, they had been hired to pick up an old fishing boat in the Moroccan port of Nador and sail it to Tangiers. They set off earlier in March but became lost without navigational equipment or any means of communication.

The boat was reportedly in a bad condition and was being brought to Tangiers to be restored by its new owner, who called the authortities when the crew did not arrive.

After the crew had docked in Motril Port they received food and help from the Spanish Red Cross.

The Guardia Civil have now begun investigating why the boat was able to go to sea in its condition, as well as why the crew had no route or way to communicate with the authorities or ports.

