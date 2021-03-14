Police Bring Down ‘Madrid’s Biggest Cocaine Gang’

POLICE have brought down the largest cocaine gang in Madrid.

Agents from the National Police have worked with the National Police of Colombia to bring down the largest cocaine distribution gang in Madrid.

During the operation, which was carried out in the provinces of Badajoz, Guadalajara, Madrid, Malaga and Valencia, police arrested 12 people and seized 600 kilograms of cocaine.

The investigations began at the start of last year into a group settled in Madrid and in the Malaga town of Marbella. At the head of the organisation was a man of Moroccan nationality, reportedly an international drug trafficker, who maintained contacts with Moroccan and South American organisations supplying cocaine.

According to reports, the group harvested and packaged hashish and cocaine before sending the drugs in 20 kilo packages to central Europe.

The head of operations was the gang leader’s brother, who was in charge of controlling and supervising the rest of the members, linking the top of the organisation and the people in between and maintaining security measures.

He was also in charge of participating in the marijuana trafficking operations carried out by the gang, travelling to Central Europe to meet with recipients.

Police found three properties in the province of Madrid used by the gang. Officers allegedly found €230,000 in the first one, while in another they are said to have found around 150 kilos of cocaine.

