Pilar offers vaccination centre

RECINTO FERIAL: Generalitat and Torrevieja hospital officials visit the Pilar de la Horadada site Credit: Pilar de la Horadada town hall

OFFICIALS from the Generalitat Health department and Torrevieja hospital recently visited Pilar de la Horadada.

They were there to decide whether the fair and exhibition ground would be suitable for the mass vaccinations due to begin in April, explained Pilar’s mayor Jose Maria Perez.

As he did for the PCR Covid tests, he has offered all the town’s available material and human resources to assist in carrying out the vaccinations, Perez said.

Julia Lopez, representing the Generalitat, and Torrevieja hospital’s medical director, Dr Hipolito Caro, inspected the installation – which includes a large tented structure – to see if the Recinto Ferial answered the vaccination campaign’s needs.

The mayor revealed that as well as Pilar de la Horadada’s population, the installation could also be used as a centre for Orihuela Costa residents

“We’d be delighted to receive our Orihuela Costa neighbours, or those from any other municipality designated by the health authorities,” Perez declared.


