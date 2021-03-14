PIERS MORGAN At Centre Of £10m Bidding War For His Services Between GB News And News UK



Piers Morgan has reportedly found himself caught up in the middle of a £10million bidding war for his services, between GB News and News UK, whose bosses obviously see the often controversial, 55-year-old former Good Morning Britan host, who has a ready-made fan base, as a big attraction to their channels.

A source told The Mirror, “People love his honesty, even the people that don’t like him, they can’t help but be interested in what he says. He has had millions of pounds worth of offers. He turned GMB into a ratings hit, it seems everything he touches turns to gold. Some of the offers have hit the £10million mark, and it seems he may be able to land exactly what he wants”.

-- Advertisement --



Andrew Neil, whose brand new GB News is due to launch soon, offered Piers a job live on TV, saying he knows he would be a sure-fire ratings success, while Rupert Murdoch’s News UK are also reported to want his services, with the £3milllon a year that Piers earned with ITV coming nowhere near the offers he is going to undoubtedly receive.

Sources close to Piers have allegedly said that he is considering a return to the States, where Rupert Murdoch might well recruit him for his US network, Fox News, where Piers, previously having fronted his own show in America for three years on CNN, will be a familiar face. On the home front, it is also believed that X-factor and music mogul Simon Cowell, who is a known fan of Morgan, is said to be interested in signing Piers on a big-money contract, having already been a judge on Cowell’s Britain’s Got Talent programme, as reported by dailystar.co.uk. _______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Piers Morgan At Centre Of £10m Bidding War For His Services”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.