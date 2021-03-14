Parents Accidentally Kill Their Baby While Sleeping In Murcia

PARENTS accidentally kill their four-month-old baby while sleeping In Murcia

A married couple from Alhama de Murcia is being investigated for reckless homicide after they involuntarily caused the death of their 4-month-old baby after lying on him while drunk, according to initial reports by reports by La Opinion de Murcia. Emergency services rushed to a home on Calle Valle de Leiva in the early hours of Friday morning, March 12, where they found the infant already dead and suspected that the parents were under the influence. After failing a breathalyser test, both individuals admitted to having consumed a large amount of alcohol the previous night.

The parents told officers that they went to sleep drunk, and that the four-month-old baby shared the bed with them as usual. Sometime later, they woke up and discovered that the infant wasn’t breathing and called emergency services, who confirmed that the baby had most likely been dead for about an hour before his parents realised.

Officials believe that the most likely scenario is that one of the parents accidentally crushed the child to death in their sleep, but a post-mortem will be carried out at the Forensic Anatomical Institute of Murcia to determine the exact cause of death.

Although the parents, both of Bolivian origin, weren’t arrested, they were transferred to the Hospital de la Arrixaca to undergo a toxicology test, and their other five children were placed in the care of relatives. Officials have revealed that the mother had lost another son when she was 19 years old and still living in Bolivia.

