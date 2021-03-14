Nursing a grudge

THE pandemic year saw a fall in the number of attacks on medical staff, according to Andalucia’s College of Physicians.

With six aggressions, Almeria had fewer than most other Andalucia provinces, despite the tense situation triggered by the Covid-19 crisis.

Cadiz hospitals with 27 reported incidents had most, followed by Malaga (21). Sevilla (16), Jaen (15), Granada (11), Huelva (9), Almeria (6) and Cordoba (5).

In all there were 110 attacks, compared with Spain’s total of 441.

Most attacks on Andalucia’s health professionals – 54.5 per cent – were carried out by women, reflecting their tendency over the last five years to react more conflictively than men over health issues, according to official figures.

Fifty-five per cent of incidents occurred in primary health care centres and 14 per cent in health centres’ Emergencies departments. A further 13 per cent of the confrontations took place in the region’s hospitals and 8 per cent in hospitals’ A & E departments.


In 47 per cent of cases, aggression took the form of insults, while 41 per cent were threats and 13 per cent were physical attacks.

