NO AstraZeneca Side-Effects In Spain’s Valencian Community

ALMOST 8,000 doses of the suspended batch of AstraZeneca vaccines administered in Spain’s Valencian Community with NO side-effects

According to the Minister of Health of Valencia, Ana Barcelo, the batch of AstraZeneca vaccine doses which has been temporarily suspended by the government over fears that it could cause potentially lethal blood clots has been administered throughout the region with no issues whatsoever. Speaking at a visit to the La Fe field hospital, where the vaccination of teachers is due to begin, on Sunday morning, March 14, Ms Barcelo said that some 7,700 doses were administered and not one adverse effect has been reported.

The minister assured reporters that after inoculation with the AstraZeneca jab “no case of adverse effect has been detected” and that the regional government decided to suspend the particular batch “temporarily” due to the ongoing investigation into potential side-effects. “It seemed appropriate,” she added.

“There is no problem with AstraZeneca vaccines, it is as good as the rest, it is safe and has all the scientific evidence,” said Barceló, who assured that vaccination with this batch will be resumed in the very near future if there is no recommendation contrary from the EMA.

Earlier in the week, Spain’s Minister of Health Carolina Darias echoed these sentiments in an interview on RNE’s Las Mananas programme, where she insisted that both the European Medicines Agency and the Spanish Medicines Agency say that the vaccine is safe.

The EMA safety committee (PRAC), which met on Thursday to review all cases of thrombosis and other conditions related to blood clots, concluded that, for now, “there is no indication that vaccination has caused these conditions, which are not listed as side effects of this vaccine.”

“The number of these events in vaccinated people is not greater than the number observed in the general population,” said the EMA, which received the notification of 30 cases of similar episodes among about five million people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca jab.

