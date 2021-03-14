Nice little sideline

AN Almeria judge suspended and fined an Environmental official for issuing hunting licences and permits for private reserves without authorisation.

The unnamed man, who was assistant coordinator for Almeria’s Biogeographic Unit covering reserves in the Las Estancias-Lucar zone, may not occupy a public sector post for a year and must pay a six-month fine at the rate of €3 a day.

Although his job was to handle applications, renewals and licence fees on behalf of the owners of hunting reserves, he took cash payments without a receipt.

After receiving €600 for a licence allowing use of a private reserve or €100 to shoot boar, he then processed the applications at the Junta’s Environment delegation to Almeria, the court heard.

