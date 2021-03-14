Nice little sideline

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Nice little sideline
: PRIVATE RESERVES: Hunters need permits to use them Photo credit: cartagena.es

AN Almeria judge suspended and fined an Environmental official for issuing hunting licences and permits for private reserves without authorisation.

The unnamed man, who was assistant coordinator for Almeria’s Biogeographic Unit covering reserves in the Las Estancias-Lucar zone, may not occupy a public sector post for a year and must pay a six-month fine at the rate of €3 a day.

Although his job was to handle applications, renewals and licence fees on behalf of the owners of hunting reserves, he took cash payments without a receipt.

-- Advertisement --

After receiving €600 for a licence allowing use of a private reserve or €100 to shoot boar, he then processed the applications at the Junta’s Environment delegation to Almeria, the court heard.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Nice little sideline.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleSpain’s Carlos Sainz Hits Back At Criticism Over Getting Covid Jab
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here