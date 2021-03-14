News in Brief – Costa de Almeria

New arrival ALMERIA’S new auxiliary bishop, Antonio Gomez Cantero recently celebrated his first Mass in the city cathedral. During the coming months, he will be attending to bishop Adolfo Gonzalez Montes’s diary and getting to know the province before taking over when the present bishop retires in November.

Never used BALANEGRA’S sports complex, financed by the provincial council, was finished last year but remains closed. It lacks equipment and is located in an undeveloped area, prompting the PSOE socialists in opposition on Balanegra council to urge the town hall to take action and get it up and running.

Young artists PUPILS from schools in Seron, El Ejido and Sobas won the provincial phase of the 37th National Art Competition organised by ONCE, Spain’s national organisation for the blind. In all, 4,478 pupils from 41 Almeria schools participated in the competition organised to promote responsible use of new technologies.

Ultra-safe BERJA town hall is trying out ultraviolet disinfection for the areas where staff attend to the public. As the system approved by the Ministry of Health cannot be applied when people are present, a local engineering firm will disinfect these zones in the early hours of the morning.

Jobs plan ENDESA is seeking formulas to generate employment and boost the local economy in Carboneras which has been negatively affected by the decision to shut down its power station. The energy giant hopes to attract companies to the town by offering the site and its infrastructure for new projects.

Two views ROQUETAS town hall finished 2020 with a positive balance of €64.5 million, which Finance councillor Mayte Fernandez attributed to “doing things well” at a difficult time. Izquierda Unida councillor Juan Palo Yakubiuk disagreed, maintaining that the town hall had merely not carried out projects included in its Budget.

